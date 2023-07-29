skip to main content
MSDManual MSDVersão Saúde para a Família
Search icon

Bradley A. Schiff, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Head and Neck Cancers

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Residency: Otolaryngology, Georgetown University Medical Center
  • Fellowship: Head and Neck Surgery, University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

Certificados

  • American Board of Otolaryngology

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Fellow, American Academy of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery
  • New York Times Super Doctors, 2009-2021
  • New York Magazine Best Doctors, 2015-2021
  • Over 55 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos e comentários do manual