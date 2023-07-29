skip to main content
Robert W. Rebar, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology, Infertility

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California at San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, CA
  • Fellowship: Reproduction Research Branch, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD

Certificados

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • Past Executive Director, American Society for Reproductive Medicine
  • Over 300 articles on menopause, fertility, and reproductive endocrinology
  • 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award, Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics
  • Honorary Member, International Federation of Fertility Societies

Capítulos e comentários do manual