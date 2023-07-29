skip to main content
Christine Moutier, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Psychiatry, Suicide Prevention, Mood Disorders, Healthcare Professional Wellbeing

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA

Certificados

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Moutier CY, Pisani AR, Sthal SM: Suicide Prevention, a Stahl’s handbook. Cambridge University Press, 2021.
  • Moutier C. Suicide Prevention in the COVID-19 Era Transforming Threat Into Opportunity. JAMA Psychiatry Published online October 16, 2020. doi:10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.3746
  • Moutier C, Mortali MG: Suicide warning signs and what to do. Vet Clin North Am Small Anim Pract 51(5):1053-1060, 2021.
  • Moutier C. Section Editor for the section on Psychiatric Emergencies. In Kaplan and Sadock’s Comprehensive Textbook of Psychiatry, editors Benjamin J. Sadock, Virginia A. Sadock, Pedro Ruiz. Philadelphia,Wolters Kluwer, 2021.
  • Moutier C: Innovative and timely approaches to suicide prevention in medical education. Acad Psychiatry 45(3):252-256, 2021.
  • Moutier C: Preventing clinician suicide: A call to action during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Acad Med 96(5):624-628, 2021.
  • Co-host with Anderson Cooper of CNN AC 360 Special Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis, 2019 Emmy Award for “Outstanding News Discussion and Analysis”
  • “Best Article for 2018” Journal of Medical Regulation, Ray L. Casterline Award for Excellence in Writing, awarded for “Physician Mental Health: An Evidence-Based Approach to Change”

