Sam P. Most, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- Facial Plastic Surgery, Facial Reconstructive Surgery
Educação
- Medical Education: Stanford University School of Medicine, Palo Alto, CA
- Internship: General Surgery, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
- Residency: Head and Neck Surgery, University of Washington School of Medicine, Seattle, WA
- Fellowship: Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, University of Washington School of Medicine
Certificados
- American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
- Mark Rafaty Memorial Award for excellence in facial plastic surgery, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2014
- Ben Shuster Award, American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 2003
- Best Doctors in America, 2007-present
- Clinician Teacher of the Year, Department of Otolaryngology-HNS, University of Washington, 2003
- Over 135 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capítulos e comentários do manual