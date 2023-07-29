skip to main content
James Garrity, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • General Ophthalmology, Cataract Surgery, Graves Ophthalmology, Orbital Fractures and Surgery, Neuro-Ophthalmology

Afiliações

Educação

  • Internship: Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, Allegheny General Hospital - Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education, Rochester, MN
  • Medical School: University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN

Certificados

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Fellow, American Academy of Ophthalmology
  • Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals

Capítulos e comentários do manual