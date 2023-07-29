James Garrity, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- General Ophthalmology, Cataract Surgery, Graves Ophthalmology, Orbital Fractures and Surgery, Neuro-Ophthalmology
Educação
- Internship: Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Residency: Ophthalmology, Allegheny General Hospital - Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
- Residency: Ophthalmology, Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education, Rochester, MN
- Medical School: University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN
Certificados
- American Board of Ophthalmology
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- Fellow, American Academy of Ophthalmology
- Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Capítulos e comentários do manual