MSDManual MSDVersão Saúde para a Família
Attila Feher, MD, PhD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Cardiolvasular Imaging, Cardio-Rheumatology, Coronary Microcirculation

Afiliações

Educação

  • MD and PhD: University of Debrecen
  • Medicine Residency: New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Cardiology Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital

Certificados

  • Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiovascular Computed Tomography

Capítulos e comentários do manual

Capítulos