skip to main content
MSDManual MSDVersão Saúde para a Família
Search icon

Jerrold T. Bushberg, PhD, DABMP, DABSNM

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Nuclear medicine physics, Medical health physics, Radiation science

Afiliações

Educação

  • Doctorate, Radiological Physics, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN

Certificados

  • American Board of Medical Physics, nuclear medicine physics and medical health physics
  • American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

Capítulos e comentários do manual