George R. Brown, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- General Psychiatry, Gender Identity Disorders, Psychopharmacology
Educação
- Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
- Residency: Psychiatry, Wright State University, Dayton, OH
Certificados
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology
- American Board of General Psychiatry
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- Distinguished Fellow, American Psychiatric Association
- Lifetime Achievement Award for Transgender Research, World Professional Association for Transgender Health
- Author or coauthor of over 175 professional publications and book chapters
Capítulos e comentários do manual