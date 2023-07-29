skip to main content
Evelyn Attia, MD

Campos de atuação e especialidades

  • Psychiatry, Eating Disorders, Psychopharmacology

Afiliações

Educação

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Internship: Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Psychiatry, New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY

Certificados

  • American Board of Psychiatry

Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações

  • Young Investigator Award, National Alliance for Research in Schizophrenia and Depression
  • Pfizer/Society for Women's Health Research Faculty Development Award in Women’s Health
  • Career Development Award, National Institute of Mental Health
  • Fellow, Academy for Eating Disorders
  • Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals

