Parswa Ansari, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
Educação
- Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Colorectal Surgery, Lahey Clinic Medical Center, Burlington, MA
Certificados
- American Board of Surgery
- American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- 2015 Outstanding Teacher Award, North Shore-LIJ Health System
- Smeds M, Shames B, Ansari P, et al: Burnout and its relationship with perceived stress, self-efficacy, depression, social support, and programmatic factors in general surgery residents. Am J Surg 219(6): 907-912, 2020
Capítulos e comentários do manual
