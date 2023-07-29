Chris G. Adigun, MD
Campos de atuação e especialidades
- General Dermatology, Cosmetic Dermatology, Nail Disorders
Educação
- Medical School: University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
- Residency: University of North Carolina Medical Center, Chapel Hill, NC and The Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology, New York University Grossman School of Medicine
Certificados
- American Board of Dermatology
Selecionar prêmios, realizações e publicações
- Alpha Omega Alpha, National Medical Honors Society
- New York Super Doctors Rising Stars (2013, 2014, 2016)
- Named a Rising Star at the World Congress of Dermatology, 2015
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
- Media expert featured in U.S. News and World Report, TeenVogue, InStyle, Real Simple, Self, Health, Allure, Men’s Journal
Capítulos e comentários do manual