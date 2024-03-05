Disorders of Neuromuscular Transmission

Medications or toxic chemicals

Cholinergic medications, organophosphate insecticides, and most nerve gases (eg, sarin) block neuromuscular transmission by excessive acetylcholine action that depolarizes postsynaptic receptors. Miosis, bronchorrhea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, and myasthenic-like weakness (cholinergic syndrome) result.

Aminoglycoside and polypeptide antibiotics decrease presynaptic acetylcholine release and sensitivity of the postsynaptic membrane to acetylcholine. At high serum levels, these antibiotics may increase neuromuscular block in patients with latent myasthenia gravis. Long-term penicillamine treatment may cause a reversible syndrome that clinically and electromyographically resembles myasthenia gravis. Excessive magnesium orally or IV (with blood levels approaching 8 to 9 mg/dL [4 to 4.5 mmol/L]) can also induce severe weakness resembling a myasthenic syndrome. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (eg, ipilimumab, nivolumab, pembrolizumab), a class of anticancer medications, have immune-related adverse effects in < 1% of patients; however, these adverse effects (which include myasthenia gravis) continue to be reported. . Long-term penicillamine treatment may cause a reversible syndrome that clinically and electromyographically resembles myasthenia gravis. Excessive magnesium orally or IV (with blood levels approaching 8 to 9 mg/dL [4 to 4.5 mmol/L]) can also induce severe weakness resembling a myasthenic syndrome. Immune checkpoint inhibitors (eg, ipilimumab, nivolumab, pembrolizumab), a class of anticancer medications, have immune-related adverse effects in < 1% of patients; however, these adverse effects (which include myasthenia gravis) continue to be reported.

Treatment consists of eliminating the medication or toxic chemical and providing necessary respiratory support and intensive nursing care. Atropine 0.4 to 0.6 mg orally 3 times a day decreases bronchial secretions in patients with cholinergic excess. Higher doses (eg, 2 to 4 mg IV every 5 minutes) may be necessary for organophosphate insecticide or nerve gas poisoning. Treatment consists of eliminating the medication or toxic chemical and providing necessary respiratory support and intensive nursing care. Atropine 0.4 to 0.6 mg orally 3 times a day decreases bronchial secretions in patients with cholinergic excess. Higher doses (eg, 2 to 4 mg IV every 5 minutes) may be necessary for organophosphate insecticide or nerve gas poisoning.