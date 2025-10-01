skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

How To Buddy-Tape Toes

ByJames Y. McCue, MD, University of Washington
Reviewed ByDiane M. Birnbaumer, MD, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
Reviewed/Revised Modified Oct 2025
v53030166
View Patient Education

Buddy-taping a toe dynamically splints an injured toe to an adjacent, unaffected toe.

In buddy-taping, a digit that requires immobilization (eg, because of injury or deformity) is attached to an adjacent, unaffected digit, helping to provide alignment and some support and protection.

Indications for Buddy-Taping Toes

  • Toe sprain, dislocation, or fracture

  • Structural toe disorders (eg, hallux limitus)

Contraindications to Buddy-Taping Toes

Absolute contraindications:

  • Open fracture

Relative contraindications:

  • Certain fractures of the big toe (some require fixation)

Complications of Buddy-Taping Toes

  • Skin breakdown due to lack of padding and maceration between toes

  • Vascular compromise, usually due to an overly tight application

Equipment for Buddy-Taping Toes

  • Cotton or gauze for padding

  • Adhesive tape 1.25 to 2.5 cm (½ to 1 inch)

  • Sometimes commercially available toe splint

Additional Considerations for Buddy-Taping Toes

  • Dislocations should be reduced. Most toe fractures do not require reduction. Fractures of the proximal phalanx of the big toe typically require fixation; buddy-taping is inadequate.

Positioning for Buddy-Taping Toes

  • Position the patient seated in a chair or supine on an examination table.

Step-by-Step Description for Buddy-Taping Toes

  • Give the patient adequate analgesia.

  • Insert cotton padding or gauze between the toes being splinted to prevent skin maceration between the toes.

  • Apply tape around both toes to bind the injured toe against the uninjured toe.

  • Check distal sensation and capillary refill.

Aftercare for Buddy-Taping Toes

  • Supply or prescribe a shoe with a rigid sole (postoperative shoe) to facilitate weight-bearing and ambulation as appropriate.

  • Consider crutches if weight-bearing causes significant pain.

  • Arrange or recommend appropriate follow-up.

  • Have the patient keep the dressing dry to avoid skin breakdown and change the dressing if it becomes wet.

  • Have the patient elevate the injured limb above the heart while seated or at rest.

  • Have the patient change the tape and gauze every 2 days.

  • Tell the patient to apply ice as needed.

Warnings and Common Errors for Buddy-Taping Toes

  • Do not tape toes too tightly or apply tape over joints.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID