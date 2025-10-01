How To Buddy-Tape Toes

Supply or prescribe a shoe with a rigid sole (postoperative shoe) to facilitate weight-bearing and ambulation as appropriate.

Consider crutches if weight-bearing causes significant pain.

Arrange or recommend appropriate follow-up.

Have the patient keep the dressing dry to avoid skin breakdown and change the dressing if it becomes wet.

Have the patient elevate the injured limb above the heart while seated or at rest.

Have the patient change the tape and gauze every 2 days.