Inflammatory Vaginitis

Purulent vaginal discharge, dyspareunia, dysuria, and vaginal irritation are common. Vaginal pruritus and erythema may occur. Burning, pain, or mild bleeding occurs less often. Vaginal tissue may appear thin and dry. Vaginitis may recur.

Patients who are postmenopausal or those with premature ovarian insufficiency may also have signs and symptoms of genitourinary syndrome of menopause (eg, vulvovaginal atrophy, urinary urgency, dysuria).