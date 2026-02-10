skip to main content
MSD Manual LogoMSD ManualProfessional Version
Search icon

Urethral Dilation

ByPaul H. Chung, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed ByLeonard G. Gomella, MD, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University
Reviewed/Revised Modified Feb 2026
v12531274
View Patient Education

Urethral dilation is used to treat the following:

Contraindications include untreated infection and bleeding diathesis. Dilation can be done using various techniques, such as by inflating a balloon or by inserting progressively larger instruments called sounds. Usually, lidocaine gel, a local anesthetic, is first introduced into the penis. Typically, after dilation a urethral catheter is left in place temporarily to facilitate healing. Sometimes patients are asked to insert an instrument into their own urethra periodically at home to maintain patency in the lumen. Contraindications include untreated infection and bleeding diathesis. Dilation can be done using various techniques, such as by inflating a balloon or by inserting progressively larger instruments called sounds. Usually, lidocaine gel, a local anesthetic, is first introduced into the penis. Typically, after dilation a urethral catheter is left in place temporarily to facilitate healing. Sometimes patients are asked to insert an instrument into their own urethra periodically at home to maintain patency in the lumen.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
IOS ANDROID
IOS ANDROID
iOS ANDROID