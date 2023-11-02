skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Mark Zimmerman, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Psychiatry, Anxiety, Depression, Personality Disorders

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Health Sciences, Chicago Medical School, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: Psychiatry, Eastern Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, Philadelphia, PA

인증

  • American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Psychiatry

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Director of the Rhode Island Methods to Improve Diagnostic Assessment and Services (MIDAS) Project
  • Winokur Award, American Academy of Clinical Psychiatrists, 2016
  • Marie Eldridge Research Award, American Psychiatric Association, 1994
  • Lebensohn Award, American Association of General Hospital Psychiatrists, 1994
  • Best Poster Award, Academy of Psychosomatic Medicine, 1994
  • Editorial Board – Journal of Personality Disorders, Psychiatry Research, Journal of Nervous and Mental Disease, International Journal of Clinical and Health Psychology, Journal of Psychiatric Research, Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, Current Psychiatry,
  • Over 400 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설