Brian J. Werth, PharmD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Infectious Disease Pharmacotherapy, Translational Research, Antimicrobials

소속

교육

  • Residency: Acute Care Practice Pharmacy, The Queen’s Medical Center, Honolulu, HI
  • Fellowship: Infectious Diseases Pharmacotherapy, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI
  • Pharmacy School: University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy, Albuquerque, NM

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • 2021 Excellence in Research Award, University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy
  • Over 40 articles in peer-reviewed journals
  • Fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (FIDSA)
  • 2018 Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists Young Investigator Award

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설

챕터