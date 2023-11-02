skip to main content
Michael R. Wasserman, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Geriatrics, Long-Term Care

소속

교육

  • Medical School: The University of Texas, Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
  • Fellowship: Geriatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
  • Certified Medical Director, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Past President, California Association of Long-Term Care Medicine
  • Member, California’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee
  • Past-Chair, American Geriatrics Society’s Managed Care Task Force
  • Board member, Wish of a Lifetime Foundation
  • Board member, American Geriatrics Society’s Foundation for Health in Aging
  • Editor in Chief, Geriatric Medicine: A Person-Center Evidence-Based Approach (5th ed), Springer, 2022

