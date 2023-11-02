honeypot link
Michael R. Wasserman, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Geriatrics, Long-Term Care
교육
- Medical School: The University of Texas, Medical Branch, Galveston, TX
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
- Fellowship: Geriatrics, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
- Certified Medical Director, The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Past President, California Association of Long-Term Care Medicine
- Member, California’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee
- Past-Chair, American Geriatrics Society’s Managed Care Task Force
- Board member, Wish of a Lifetime Foundation
- Board member, American Geriatrics Society’s Foundation for Health in Aging
- Editor in Chief, Geriatric Medicine: A Person-Center Evidence-Based Approach (5th ed), Springer, 2022
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설