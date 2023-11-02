skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Maria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Pathology

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Valladolid Faculty of Medicine, Valladolid, Spain
  • Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Miami Beach, FL
  • Residency: Immunopathology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health, Miami, FL

인증

  • American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American College of Physicians

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설