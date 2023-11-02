Maria T. Vazquez-Pertejo, MD, FACP
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Pathology
소속
- Director of Pathology and Laboratory Services
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
교육
- Medical School: University of Valladolid Faculty of Medicine, Valladolid, Spain
- Residency: Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida, Miami Beach, FL
- Residency: Immunopathology, Jackson Memorial Hospital/Jackson Health, Miami, FL
인증
- American Board of Pathology – Anatomic Pathology and Clinical Pathology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Physicians