Philbert Yuan Van, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care
소속
- Lieutenant Colonel, Medical Corps
- US Army Reserve
- Associate Professor of Surgery, Division of Trauma, Critical Care and Acute Care Surgery
- Oregon Health and Science University
교육
- Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
- Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
인증
- American Board of Surgery – Surgery
- American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals