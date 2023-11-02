skip to main content
Philbert Yuan Van, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • General Surgery, Surgical Critical Care

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Drexel University College of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: General Surgery, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR

인증

  • American Board of Surgery – Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 20 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설