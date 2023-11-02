honeypot link
Richard J. Schwab, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Pulmonary Medicine, Sleep Disorders, Sleep Apnea
교육
- Medical School: University of Pennsylvania
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Pulmonary Disease, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
- American Board of Sleep Medicine
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- America’s Top Doctors, 207, 2008, 2010, 2012-2018
- Best Doctors in America, 2003-2018
- Philadelphia Magazine’s Top Docs: 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011-2020
- Over 160 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Diplomat, American Board of Sleep Medicine
