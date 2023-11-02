Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology
소속
- Professor
- Georg-August University of Göttingen, Germany
- Attending Dermatologist
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
교육
- Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
- Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
- Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD
인증
- American Board of Allergy
- American Board of Dermatology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology