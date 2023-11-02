skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Thomas M. Ruenger, MD, PhD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Dermatology, Photo dermatology, Dermato-oncology

교육

  • Medical School: Christian Albrechts Faculty of Medicine, University of Kiel, Kiel, Germany
  • Residency: Dermatology and Allergology, University of Wurzburg, Wurzburg, Germany
  • Postdoctoral Fellowship: Molecular Carcinogenesis, National Cancer Institute, Bethesda, MD

인증

  • American Board of Allergy
  • American Board of Dermatology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설