Robert W. Rebar, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Reproductive Endocrinology, Infertility
교육
- Medical School: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California at San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, CA
- Fellowship: Reproduction Research Branch, National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD
인증
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Past Executive Director, American Society for Reproductive Medicine
- Over 300 articles on menopause, fertility, and reproductive endocrinology
- 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award, Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics
- Honorary Member, International Federation of Fertility Societies
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설