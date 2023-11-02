skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Frank Pessler, MD, PhD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Pediatric Rheumatology, Infectious Diseases

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
  • Doctorate: Molecular Pharmacology, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY
  • Residency: Pediatrics, New York University School of Medicine, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Pediatric Rheumatology, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 150 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설