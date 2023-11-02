skip to main content
Cory Perugino, DO

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals

