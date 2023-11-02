Cory Perugino, DO
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Rheumatology, Immune-Mediated Diseases, IgG4-Related Disease
소속
- Assistant Professor
- Harvard Medical School
- Assistant Physician
- Massachusetts General Hospital
교육
- Medical School: Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine, Stratford, NJ
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Rheumatology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Rheumatology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 30 articles in peer-reviewed journals