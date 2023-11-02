skip to main content
Daniel M. Peraza, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Dermatology, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Bullous Diseases

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
  • Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH

인증

  • American Board of Dermatology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
  • President, New Hampshire Dermatology Society, 2014-2016

