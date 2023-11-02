Daniel M. Peraza, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Dermatology, Psoriasis, Skin Cancer, Bullous Diseases
소속
- Adjunct Assistant Professor of Surgery
- Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth University
교육
- Medical School: Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, New York, NY
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA
- Residency: Dermatology, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, NH
인증
- American Board of Dermatology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American Academy of Dermatology
- President, New Hampshire Dermatology Society, 2014-2016