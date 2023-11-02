honeypot link
Minhhuyen Nguyen, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Gastroenterology, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Liver Cancer
교육
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology and Hepatology, New England Medical Center Hospitals, Boston, MA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Hepatology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American Gastroenterological Association
- Philadelphia Magazine Top Doctors, 2018-2020
- America's Top Doctors, 2017
- Best Doctors in America, 2013-2014