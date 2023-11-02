honeypot link
Sheldon R. Morris, MD, MPH
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Primary Care, Preventive Medicine, Family Medicine, Sexually Transmitted Infections
소속
- Professor, Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine and Division of Family Medicine, Department of Family Medicine and Preventive Medicine
- University of California San Diego
교육
- Internship: Saint Paul’s Hospital, Vancouver, Canada
- Master of Public Health: Quantitative Methods, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
- Residency: Preventive Medicine, University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA
- Fellowship: STD Epidemiology and Control, UCSF/UC Berkeley, San Francisco, CA
- Medical School: The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
인증
- Canadian Board of Family Medicine
- American Board of Preventive Medicine - Public Health and General Preventive Medicine
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설