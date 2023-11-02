skip to main content
Andrew M. Luks, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Critical care medicine, Pulmonary and respiratory disease care, Altitude diseases

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA
  • Internship: Internal Medicine, University of Washington
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, University of Washington
  • Fellowship: Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, University of Washington

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Diseases
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Seattle Metropolitan Top Doctors, Critical Care Medicine, 2014-2016
  • First Year Medical Student Professor of the Year, University of Washington, 2016, 2020
  • David R. Saunders Memorial Award for Excellence in Teaching, University of Washington, 2012, 2014; Margaret S. Anderson Award, University of Washington School of Medicine, 2013
  • Wilderness Medical Society Ice Axe Award, 2012; Founders Award, 2018
  • Distinguished Clinical Teaching Award, University of Washington, 2010-2012
  • Over 90 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 16 book chapters
  • West JB, Luks AM: West’s Respiratory Physiology, 11th ed, Philadelphia, Walters Kluwer, 2020
  • Luks AM, Ainslie P, Lawley J, Roach R, Simonson T: Ward, Milledge and West’s High Altitude Medicine and Physiology, 6th ed. CRC Press. 2021

