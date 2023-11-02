honeypot link
Sunny A. Linnebur, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Clinical pharmacy services, Geriatric pharmacy
교육
- Pharmacy School: University of Kansas School of Pharmacy
- Residency: Pharmacy Practice, Denver Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Residency: Primary Care Specialty, University of Colorado Denver
인증
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Geriatric Pharmacy
- Board of Pharmacy Specialties – Pharmacotherapy
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Clinical Pharmacy
- Board of Directors for the American Geriatrics Society
- Expert Panel for the AGS Updated Beers Criteria
- Active in the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, and the American Pharmacists Association
