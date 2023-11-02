skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
John P. Leonard, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Medical Oncology, Lymphomas, Leukemias

소속

  • Richard T. Silver Distinguished Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology; Senior Associate Dean for Innovation and Initiatives, Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Weill Cornell Medicine
  • Attending Physician
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital

교육

  • Medical School: University of Virginia School of Medicine, Charlottesville, VA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, New York Hospital – Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Hematology and Oncology, New York Hospital – Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Hematology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Medical Oncology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Elected Member, American Society of Clinical Investigation
  • Elected Member, American Board of Internal Medicine, Hematology Board Committee
  • Ellen Glesby Cohen Leadership Award, Lymphoma Research Foundation
  • Distinguished Service Award, Lymphoma Research Foundation
  • Miriam G. Wallach Award for Excellence in Humanistic Medical Care, New York-Presbyterian
  • Medical Housestaff Program Director's Award, New York Hospital - Cornell Medical Center
  • Outstanding Medical Student Award, Medical Alumni Association, University of Virginia School of Medicine
  • Over 200 articles in peer-reviewed journals

