MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Magda Lenartowicz, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Geriatric Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care

소속

교육

  • Fellowship: Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
  • Medical School: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
  • Residency: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
  • Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설

챕터