Magda Lenartowicz, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Geriatric Medicine, Preventive Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care
교육
- Fellowship: Hospice and Palliative Care Medicine, University of Colorado Anschutz
- Medical School: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
- Residency: University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, Saskatoon, Canada
- Fellowship: Geriatric Medicine, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Geriatric Medicine
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설