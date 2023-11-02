honeypot link
Laura D Kramer, PhD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Biomedical sciences, Arboviruses, Medical entomology
교육
- Doctorate: Cornell Medical School, New York, NY
- Postdoctoral training: University of California, Berkeley
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Associate Editor, International Journal of Infectious Diseases
- American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Board member, 2014-2018
- American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, elected Fellow, 2014-present
- American Society for Virology Invertebrate Virology Councilor, 2015-2018
- Fulbright scholar award [Argentina], 2013, 2019
- NYSDOH Commissioner’s Recognition Award for Zika response, 2017
- RM Taylor Award, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, for lifetime achievements in the field of arbovirology, 2018
- President, Eastern Branch New York, American Society of Microbiology, 2005 - 2007
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설