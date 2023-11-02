skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Laura D Kramer, PhD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Biomedical sciences, Arboviruses, Medical entomology

소속

교육

  • Doctorate: Cornell Medical School, New York, NY
  • Postdoctoral training: University of California, Berkeley

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Associate Editor, International Journal of Infectious Diseases
  • American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Board member, 2014-2018
  • American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, elected Fellow, 2014-present
  • American Society for Virology Invertebrate Virology Councilor, 2015-2018
  • Fulbright scholar award [Argentina], 2013, 2019
  • NYSDOH Commissioner’s Recognition Award for Zika response, 2017
  • RM Taylor Award, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, for lifetime achievements in the field of arbovirology, 2018
  • President, Eastern Branch New York, American Society of Microbiology, 2005 - 2007

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설