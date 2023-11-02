skip to main content
Charles Kilpatrick, MD, MEd

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Texas Houston, Houston, TX
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Texas Houston, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Memorial Hermann, Houston, TX
  • MEd: Curriculum and Instruction, University of Houston, Houston, TX

인증

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Baylor College of Medicine Norton Rose Fulbright Faculty Excellence Award, Development of Enduring Educational Materials, 2020
  • Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society Member, Baylor College of Medicine, 2017
  • Executive Committee Member, Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Qualifying Exam Subject Matter Expert, and Certification Examiner, American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Evidenced Based Medicine Expert Work Group, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • National Faculty Teaching Award, Council on Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • Excellence in Teaching Award, Association of Professors in Gynecology and Obstetrics

