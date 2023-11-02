Harry S. Jacob, MD, DHC
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Hematology
소속
- George Clark Professor of Medicine and Laboratory Medicine (Emeritus)
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Founding Chief Medical Editor
- HemOnc Today
교육
- Medical School: Harvard Medical School
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Boston City Hospital
- Fellowship: Hematology, Harvard Medical School
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine - Hematology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American Association for the Advancement of Science
- Honorary Fellow, Royal College in England
- Honorary Doctorate, Medical Sciences (DHC), Hungary
- Past President, American Society of Hematology
- Hundreds of articles in peer-reviewed journals