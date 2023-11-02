honeypot link
Whitney Jackson, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology
교육
- Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설