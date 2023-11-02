skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Whitney Jackson, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Hepatology, Transplant Hepatology, Gastroenterology

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA
  • Fellowship: Gastroenterology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Transplant Hepatology, New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University, New York, NY

인증

  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Gastroenterology
  • American Board of Internal Medicine – Transplant Hepatology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 15 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설