skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Irvin H. Hirsch, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
  • Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
  • Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

인증

  • American Board of Urology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설