Irvin H. Hirsch, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Urology, Male infertility, Male sexual dysfunction
교육
- Medical School: Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY
- Residency: General Surgery, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Residency: Urology, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Male Reproductive Medicine and Surgery, Urodynamics and Uroprosthetics, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
인증
- American Board of Urology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설