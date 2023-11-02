skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Robert P. Heine, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
  • Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
  • Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO

인증

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설