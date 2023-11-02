honeypot link
Robert P. Heine, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Maternal Fetal Medicine, High Risk Pregnancy
교육
- Medical School: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Lubbock, TX
- Internship: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC
- Fellowship: Infectious Disease Research, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
- Fellowship: Maternal and Fetal Medicine, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Denver, CO
인증
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Obstetrics and Gynecology
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Maternal and Fetal Medicine
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 75 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설