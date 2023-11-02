honeypot link
L. Aimee Hechanova, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Nephrology, Internal Medicine
교육
- Medical School: Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Fellowship: Nephrology, Loma Linda University Medical Center
인증
- American Board of Internal Medicine– Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Nephrology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, American Society of Nephrology
- Outstanding Supportive Faculty Award, Texas Tech University El Paso Internal Medicine Residency Program
- Outstanding Medical Student Award, San Bernardino County Medical Society
- Pi Kappa Lambda Honor Society
- Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society
- Hechanova LA, Sadjadi SA: Severe hypercalcemia complicating recovery of acute kidney injury due to rhabdomyolysis. Am J Case Rep 15:393-396, 2014
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설