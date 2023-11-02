skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
Ravindu Gunatilake, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Critical Care Obstetrics, High-Risk Pregnancy, Perinatal Ultrasound

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Hawaii, John A. Burns School of Medicine, Honolulu, HI
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ
  • Fellowship: Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

인증

  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Obstetrics and Gynecology
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology – Maternal-Fetal Medicine

