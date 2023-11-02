honeypot link
Oluwatosin Goje, MD, MSCR
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Gynecologic infectious diseases, Vulvar and vaginal disorders, Reproductive infectious diseases
교육
- Internship: New York Medical College/Metropolitan Hospital Center, New York, NY
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey-Medical School
- Fellowship: Reproductive Infectious Diseases, Medical University of South Carolina
- Masters Degree: Master of Science in Clinical Research, Medical University of South Carolina
- Medical School: Ahmadu Bello Medical University, Zaria, Nigeria
인증
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Infectious Disease Society of America, Best Trainee Award, 2013
- Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Medical University of South Carolina – Best Teacher of the Month, 2011
- Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Women’s Health, UMDNJ- New Jersey Medical School, Newark New Jersey. Excellence in Research Award, 2010
- 13 articles published in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설