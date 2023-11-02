skip to main content
James Garrity, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • General Ophthalmology, Cataract Surgery, Graves Ophthalmology, Orbital Fractures and Surgery, Neuro-Ophthalmology

소속

교육

  • Internship: Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, Allegheny General Hospital - Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
  • Residency: Ophthalmology, Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education, Rochester, MN
  • Medical School: University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN

인증

  • American Board of Ophthalmology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Fellow, American Academy of Ophthalmology
  • Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설