honeypot link
James Garrity, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- General Ophthalmology, Cataract Surgery, Graves Ophthalmology, Orbital Fractures and Surgery, Neuro-Ophthalmology
교육
- Internship: Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, MN
- Residency: Ophthalmology, Allegheny General Hospital - Western Pennsylvania Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
- Residency: Ophthalmology, Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education, Rochester, MN
- Medical School: University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, MN
인증
- American Board of Ophthalmology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Fellow, American Academy of Ophthalmology
- Over 130 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설