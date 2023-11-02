skip to main content
MSDMsd 매뉴얼일반인용
James Fernandez, MD, PhD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
  • Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
  • Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
  • Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH

인증

  • American Board of Allergy and Immunology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설