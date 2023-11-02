honeypot link
James Fernandez, MD, PhD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Immunodeficiencies
교육
- Medical School: Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
- Residency: Internal Medicine, MetroHealth Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
- Fellowship: Allergy and Immunology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA
- Doctorate: Biochemistry and Nutrition, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Cleveland, OH
인증
- American Board of Allergy and Immunology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Over 100 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설