Attila Feher, MD, PhD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Cardiolvasular Imaging, Cardio-Rheumatology, Coronary Microcirculation

소속

교육

  • MD and PhD: University of Debrecen
  • Medicine Residency: New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • Cardiology Fellowship: Yale New Haven Hospital

인증

  • Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Medicine, Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, Nuclear Cardiology, Cardiovascular Computed Tomography

