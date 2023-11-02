honeypot link
Jeffrey S. Dungan, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Reproductive Genetics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Genetic Counseling, Prenatal Diagnosis
교육
- Medical School: Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
- Internship: Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
- Residency: University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA
- Fellowship: University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN
인증
- American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics - Clinical Genetics
- American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Super Doc
- Editor, Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health, 2007-present
- Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설