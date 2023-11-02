skip to main content
Jeffrey S. Dungan, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Reproductive Genetics, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Genetic Counseling, Prenatal Diagnosis

소속

교육

  • Medical School: Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
  • Internship: Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, NE
  • Residency: University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA
  • Fellowship: University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN

인증

  • American Board of Medical Genetics and Genomics - Clinical Genetics
  • American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Super Doc
  • Editor, Year Book of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Women’s Health, 2007-present
  • Over 35 articles in peer-reviewed journals

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설