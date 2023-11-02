Rebecca Dezube, MD, MHS

Medical School: Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, Nashville, TN
Residency: Internal Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Fellowship: Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Master of Health Science: Clinical Investigation, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
인증
American Board of Internal Medicine – Pulmonary Disease
American Board of Internal Medicine – Critical Care Medicine
American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
