MSD 매뉴얼일반인용
Search icon

Daniel F. Danzl, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Emergency Medicine, Hypothermia and Frostbite

소속

교육

  • Medical School: The Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
  • Residency: Emergency Medicine, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Phi Beta Kappa and Alpha Omega Alpha honorary societies
  • Master of American Academy of Emergency Medicine Award
  • Fellow, American College of Emergency Physicians
  • Past President, the American Board of Emergency Medicine
  • University of Cincinnati Distinguished Alumnus Award
  • The Ohio State University Richard N. Nelson Distinguished Alumnus Award
  • University of Louisville Daniel F Danzl Endowed Chair of Emergency Medicine
  • Over 280 articles, chapters, monographs, and textbooks

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설