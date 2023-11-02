honeypot link
Jimena Cubillos, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Urology, Pediatric Urology, Minimally Invasive Surgery in Pediatrics
교육
- Medical School: University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Rochester, NY
- Residency: Surgery, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Residency: Urology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, NY
- Fellowship: Pediatric Urology, Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Queens, NY
인증
- American Board of Urology
- American Board of Urology - Pediatric Urology
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- National Hispanic Medical Association Honors for Leadership on the Council of Medical Societies
- Cubillos J, Klionsky N: “VCUG Principles,” in Pediatric and Adolescent Uroradiology, edited by R. Fotter, New York, Springer, 2013
- 7 articles in peer-reviewed journals
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설