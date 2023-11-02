honeypot link
William Coryell, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Psychiatry, Anxiety and Mood Disorders
교육
- Medical School: Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine, Augusta, GA
- Internship: Washington University – Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO
- Residency: Psychiatry, Washington University, St. Louis, MO
인증
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology - Psychiatry
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- University of Iowa Regents Award for Faculty Excellence, 2009-2010
- ISI Highly Cited in Neuroscience, psychology/psychiatry and research
- Fellow, American College of Neuropsychopharmacology
- Over 375 referee-journal publications
- Google Scholar H-Index=118
매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설
해설