Allison Conn, MD
전문분야 및 전문지식
- Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vulvodynia, Vaginismus
소속
- Assistant Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Baylor College of Medicine, Texas Children's Pavilion for Women
교육
- Medical School: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
- Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택
- Conn AM, Turrentine MA, Davis BR. Impact of route of anesthesia on estimated blood deficit with dilation and curettage for early pregnancy loss: A retrospective cohort study. J Clin Anesth 2020 Nov; 66:109784