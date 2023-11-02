skip to main content
Allison Conn, MD

전문분야 및 전문지식

  • Obstetrics and Gynecology, Vulvodynia, Vaginismus

소속

교육

  • Medical School: University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
  • Residency: Obstetrics and Gynecology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

수상, 업적 및 출판물 선택

  • Conn AM, Turrentine MA, Davis BR. Impact of route of anesthesia on estimated blood deficit with dilation and curettage for early pregnancy loss: A retrospective cohort study. J Clin Anesth 2020 Nov; 66:109784

매뉴얼 챕터 및 해설